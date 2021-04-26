First Look: Samuthirakani As Ramanathan in Panchathantram

Versatile actor Samuthirakani will be seen as Ramanatham in 'Panchathantram', a promising film also starring Padmasri awardee Brahmanandam, Swathi Reddy, Shivathmika Rajasekhar, young hero Rahul Vijay and 'Mathu Vadalara' fame Naresh Agasthya. Marking his birthday today, Ticket Factory and S Originals unveiled his first look.

Written and directed by Harsha Pulipaka, the film has Samuthirakani as Ramanatham in the movie. Speaking about his character, producers Akhilesh Vardhan and Srujan Yarabolu said, "Our birthday greetings to Samuthirakani garu. We are glad that such a great actor and person is working in our movie. 'Panchathantram' will bring out a new aspect of his acting talent. Most part of the shooting is already over. In ten days, the production works will come to an end. Post-production works are already on."

Writer-director Harsha Pulipaka said, "Samuthirakani garu is a retired bank manager in the movie. We have seen him in superb roles in 'Krack' this year and in 'Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo' previously. In our film, he will be seen as a distinctive character. As a 60-year-old man, he will remind everyone of their father."

Cast:

Padmasri Brahmanandam, Samuthirakani, Swathi Reddy, Shivathmika Rajasekhar, young hero Rahul Vijay and 'Mathu Vadalara' fame Naresh Agasthya, Divya Sripada, Srividya, Vikas, Aadarsh Balakrishna and others.

Crew:

PRO: Naidu Surendra Kumar-Phani Kandukuri (Beyond Media), Associate Director: Vikram, Costume Designer: Ayesha Mariam, Editor: Garry BH, Cinematographer: Raj K Nalli, Production Controller: Sai Babu Vasireddy, Line Producer: Suneeth Padolkar, Executive Producer: Bhuvan Saluru, Creative Producer: Usha Reddy Vavveti, Dialogues: Harsha Pulipaka, Sandeep Raj, Lyrics: Kittu Vissapragada, Music Director: Prashanth R Vihari, Co-Producers: Ramesh Veeragandhan, Ravali Kalangi, Producers: Akhilesh Vardhan & Srujan Yarabolu, Writer & Director: Harsha Pulipaka

