First Look into Salman Khan Hosted Bigg Boss 15 House

Bigg Boss 15 will start airing in October whereas BB OTT already started airing on Voot. Hosted by Karan Johar Bigg Boss OTT will run for 6 weeks. After that Salman Khan will be taking over for the TV version.

As we all know, the house for Bigg Boss OTT and Bigg Boss 15 will be different. BB OTT house has a tarot-inspired look. The walls and overall look of the house are tarot style. But this is only the house for 6 weeks as the contestants coming in for Bigg Boss season 15 on TV will be living in a different setting. The first look shared from the house shows a flamingo-themed living room. It looks pink and bright.

The kitchen is wide with a dining table in front. We can also see a large eagle in the back near the seating area. It is well-lit and looks really fancy. This is only the first look into the Bigg Boss 15 house as the entire house will be seen later. We did not see the bedroom and other areas yet.

According to the inside news, there will be two winners from Bigg Boss OTT. These two will be going to BB15 and join other contestants. The Grand Finale for OTT will happen when Bigg Boss starts airing on TV. Karan Johar will be gone and Salman Khan will be back. BB15 will start airing in early October. It is to be seen if a connection goes into BB15 or two contestants randomly.

For now, the contestant list for Bigg Boss 15 has not been released. But confirmed names include Arjun Bijlani. More names will be shared later.