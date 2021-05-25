First Look: Rao Ramesh’s Maha Samudram Poster Is Out

It’s character artist Rao Ramesh’s birthday today. The makers of highly anticipated film Maha Samudram, on the occasion, came up with a wonderful birthday presentation by releasing his first look poster in the film. His character is introduced as Guni Babji. He will appear with hunchback in the film, so he is called Guni Babji. It’s certain that, Rao Ramesh does full justice to the challenging role.

Director Ajay Bhupathi has been taking extreme care regarding all the aspects related to the film and he has taken special care in terms of looks of all the actors. So far, they have released first look of Sharwanand, Siddharth, Aditi Rao Hydari, Anu Emmanuel and Jagapathi Babu. Needless to say that, all the first look posters were spectacular.

Tipped to be an intense love and action drama, Sunkara Ramabrahmam bankrolls the film under AK Entertainments banner.

Raj Thota cranks the camera, while Chaitan Bharadwaj renders the soundtracks and Praveen KL is the editor. Kolla Avinash is the production designer.