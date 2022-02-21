First Look: Nandamuri Balakrishna in Gopichand Malineni's NBK107

Natasimha Nandamuri Balakrishna and successful director Gopichand Malineni who both delivered blockbusters with their last respective films are working on a mission to treat masses with a never seen before action-packed entertainer. Gopichand Malineni is presenting Balakrishna in a mass-loaded avatar in the film which went on floors recently.

Interim, Balakrishna’s first look in the film has been released. Balakrishna appears in a rugged look with intensity on his face, flaunting a rudraksha mala on his neck, as he walks stylishly alongside Land Rover Defender. He wears a black shirt and brown pancha in the poster that also shows us things like his watch, rings, shades, etc. which give more elevation to the character. Overall, Balakrishna’s look is more than satisfying and the masses will certainly love this.

Billed to be a pucca mass and commercial film, Tollywood’s leading production house Mythri Movie Makers is bankrolling the prestigious project. The shoot is presently taking place in Sircilla town in Telangana and the poster is from the fight sequence choreographed by Ram-Lakshman masters.

Shruti Haasan plays the heroine opposite Balakrishna in the movie, which will have a powerful antagonist to be played by Sandalwood Star Duniya Vijay who will make his Tollywood debut. Varalaxmi Sarathkumar will also play a powerful role in #NBK107.

Naveen Yerneni and Y Ravi Shankar will be producing the film on a massive scale. Gopichand Malineni’s films are technically high in standard and NBK 107 has some top-notch technicians working for it.

S Thaman renders soundtracks, while Rishi Punjabi will handle the cinematography. Acclaimed writer Sai Madhav Burra provides dialogues, while National Award-Winning Craftsman Navin Nooli takes care of editing and AS Prakash is the production designer. Chandu Ravipati is the executive producer for the film that has fights by the Ram-Lakshman duo.

Cast: Nandamuri Balakrishna, Shruti Haasan, Duniya Vijay, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar

Technical Crew:

Story, Screenplay & Direction: Gopichand Malineni

Producers: Naveen Yerneni, Y Ravi Shankar

Banner: Mythri Movie Makers

Music Director: Thaman S

DOP: Rishi Punjabi

Editor: Navin Nooli

Production Designer: AS Prakash

Dialogues: Sai Madhav Burra

Fights: Ram-Lakshman

CEO: Chiranjeevi (Cherry)

Co-Director: Kurra Ranga Rao

Executive Producer: Chandu Ravipati

Line Producer: Bala Subramanyam KVV

Publicity: Baba Sai Kumar

Marketing: First Show

PRO: Vamsi-Shekar

