First Lock Upp Winner Will Be Female Contestant

Kangana Ranaut's Lock Upp is one of the most loved shows among the audience. The show is becoming more interesting by the day, thanks to the contestant who has piqued the audience's interest by revealing dark secrets in the house.

The show is heading towards its finale. Show buffs are pretty excited to know who will make the top five finalists in the show. We don't know who is going to make it into the top five finalists of Lock Upp.

Show producer Ekta Kapoor has revealed her top five finalists. She also seems to have revealed the winner's name of Lock Upp.

During Saturday's episode, Ekta Kapoor revealed her top five finalists. Payal Rohatgi is the queen of the list. She is followed by Azmah Fallah, Anjali Arora, and Zeeshan Khan. Ekta went on to put Munawar’s name in the 5th position, along with Poonam Pandey.

