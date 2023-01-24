In a First for Indian Film, Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan to Release in 100 Plus Countries

Mumbai: Bollywood Badshah is set to make a grand comeback with his much awaited ‘Pathaan’ release on Wednesday, January 25. After setting a record in advance bookings, the Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, and John Abraham-starrer movie is set to break another record — Pathaan movie will release in more than 100 countries.

This is the highest global release for any Indian film ever. Pathaan will be released in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu languages.

“Pathaan is the widest release for any YRF film ever in the overseas territories. In fact, it is the widest release for an Indian film globally! Shah Rukh Khan is hands down the biggest superstar internationally and there is unparalleled demand for Pathaan to be released across the world given the hype that the film is carrying,” Times Now quoted Nelson D'Souza, Vice President of International Distribution, as saying.

In a first, SRK’s movie to have 6 am shows. According to Taran Adarsh, Trade expert, Pathaan is expected to revive Bollywood which is dogged by controversies and boycott campaigns. The movie will have a historic start at the box office as the opening day collections are anywhere between Rs 45 to Rs 50 crore.

Meanwhile, the Gujarat unit of Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) has decided to call off the protest against SRK’s comeback venture after the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) made suggested cuts in the film songs, colour and clothes. It may be recalled here that the Pathaan movie faced backlash as actor Deepika Padukone was shown wearing a saffron bikini in its ‘Besharam Rang’ song.