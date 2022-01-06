First Female Kannada Actress on NBK's Unstoppable on Aha

Nandamuri Balakrishna has left Telugu audiences impressed with his hosting skills in Unstopabbale with NBK show that airs on Aha.

The way he interacts with his co-stars, as well as his hosting abilities and sense of humour, have been well received and praised.

The Unstoppable show is in IMDB's Top 10 Reality TV List. This is an accomplishment for a Telugu show. Unstoppable is ranked sixth on the list, with the highest ratings.

On the success of Pushpa: The Rise, Allu Arjun, director Sukumar, and Rashmika Mandana interacted with Balakrishna on Unstoppable with NBK Show.

After Lakshmi Manchu, Rashmika Mandana is the only actress that appeared on the show.

Also Read: Controversial Reality Show Jodi to Enter Bigg Boss Telugu OTT?

It is known that Rashmika hails from Karnataka. Balakrishna praised Rashmika Mandana's beauty in Kannada, which stole the hearts of the audience. Fans were astounded by his multilingual skills.

Bala Krishna, along with Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandana, and Sukumar, mimicked Allu Arjun's mannerisms as Pushpa Raj during the show.