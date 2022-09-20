First Day First Show Movie OTT Date Confirmed

The OTT platform, AHA, has announced the streaming date of the First Day First Show movie. First Day First Show is a rom-com movie that hit theatres on September 2. There was a lot of hype about that movie. Despite the high expectations, the movie disappointed both reviewers and audiences.

First Day First Show is co-produced by Srija Edida. As the main leads, Srikanth Reddy and Sanchita Bash made their debut. Vennela Kishore and Tanikella Bharani played key parts.

The plot revolves around the protagonist of the movie, Seenu, an 18-year-old intermediate student who is known as a crazy Pawan Kalyan fan. His crush, Laya, is also a fan of the star. She asks him to get the first day first show Kushi movie tickets and promises to watch the show with him. Will he get the tickets?

The film was written by Jathirathanalu's director, KV Anudeep, and will now get its OTT debut on the Aha platform. It will be available for streaming on September 23rd, exactly three weeks after its first release.

