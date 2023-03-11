Fire Breaks Out At Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Shooting Set

Massive fire break out on Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin shooting sets. The fire broke out while shooting and everyone came out safely and no one got injured. The reports say that the set caught fire due to a short circuit. On the meantime, fire engines were called in to put off the fire. Though there were no injuries the items in the set have burned. There is not information on whether the actors were present on the sets at the time of the incident.

One of the actor from Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin said to TOI “We were shooting a bomb scene in which the actors attempt to break inside the burning home while it is on fire. Unfortunately, the fire spread rapidly and destroyed the whole set. We all left the set and are waiting for the fire to be put out outside.”