Fire Breaks Out At Annapurna Studios

HYDERABAD: A major fire broke out at Annapurna studios at Jubilee Hills in Hyderabad on Friday morning. No casualties have been reported. According to the sources, fire broke out in a film set and police suspect it could be a case of short circuit. Fire tenders were rushed to the spot and the exact cause for this fire accident is yet to be known.

There has been some concern over the shooting of Bigg Boss as it is taking place at the Annapurna Studios. Fire accident took place exactly on the right side of Bigg Boss set. However, it is reported that Bigg Boss shooting will take place asusual and there is no danger. The makers of Bigg Boss confirmed that fire was brought under control. Police, who have registered a case on the incident, are investigating how the accident happened.

In 2017, fire broke out at a house set that was used for the Akkineni family’s 2014 Telugu movie, Manam.