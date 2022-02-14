Fire on Bigg Boss 15 Sets at Mumbai Film City in Goregaon

At about 1 pm on Sunday, a fire broke out on the Bigg Boss Hindi 15 sets erected in the Film City, Goregaon, Mumbai. Four fire engines were called to the scene to stop the flames. According to Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) officials, no injuries have been recorded so far. The cause of the fire is yet to be known.

A random Bigg Boss Hindi fan page tweeted "Fire erupted at the sets of Bigg Boss 15 in Film City in Mumbai. Four fire brigade vehicles have reached the location & no causalities have been reported so far. It is not yet known in which part of the set the fire started".

Meanwhile, the last episode of 'Bigg Boss' Season 15 aired on January 3. Tejasswi Prakash won the 'Bigg Boss' Season 15 trophy and a cash award of Rs 40 lakhs and the runner-up is Pratik Shejapal.