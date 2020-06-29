HYDERABAD: Allari Naresh created his own place in the world of Telugu cinema. The actor has the tag of a minimum guarantee hero and he enthralls the audience with his ultimate comedy acting skills. He won the hearts of the people and most of the filmy buffs love his punch dialogues. Allari Naresh not only acted in comedy films but he also mesmerised all and sundry with his strong acting skills as a supporting actor in the films like Gamyam, Maharshi, etc. At times, Allari Naresh also experiments with different scripts and Nenu is the proof for that.

After facing a few flops at the box-office, this ‘Bendu Apparao’ actor has changed his mindset and suddenly appeared in front of the audience with something out of the box content. He decided to take yet another serious role. Allari Naresh is going to come in front of the audience with his new movie ‘Naandhi’.

Naresh stunned not only his fans but also the filmy buffs by going ‘Naked’ for this movie. The makers of the movie have released the new poster of the movie in which one could Allari Naresh in a naked pose. In this poster, Naresh is seen in a Police Station sitting like a culprit in a naked avatar placing his hands behind the head. The ‘FIR’ (First Impact Reveal) will be unveiled on 30th June, 2020; as Allari Naresh is going celebrate his birthday on 30th June. On this special occasion, the makers are going to unveil the first look to create a buzz on the internet. Varalakshmi Sarathkumar will be seen as the female lead in the movie. Here is the look of Allari Naresh.

Naandhi is being directed by debutant director Vijay Kanakamedala and is produced by Satish Vegesna Naandi under SV2 Entertainments banner.

According to sources, 80% of the shooting has been completed and now the unit is getting ready to complete the rest as well. The makers of the movie also dropped a few other posters of the movie which has Praveen as ‘Santosh’ (Cab Driver) and Harish Uthaman as ‘Kishore’ (Police Officer). Here are the posters.

