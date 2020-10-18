FIR Against Kangana Ranaut And Sister For Offensive Tweets

An FIR has been registered against Bollywood actress, Kangana Ranaut and her sister Rangoli Chandel for allegedly creating enmity between various communities. A complaint was filed by Munawwar Ali Sayyed, a Bollywood casting director and fitness trainer and said that Kangana is creating a communal divide between people of two communities and in the mind of common man through her tweets.

The Bandra Metropolitan Magistrate's court had ordered the police to investigate the case and the police registered a First Information Report against Ranaut and her sister Rangoli Chandel under IPC sections 153A (Promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, etc.), 295A (deliberate acts hurting religious sentiments) and 124-A (sedition).

The petitioner underlined that, "She is well aware that she is a well-known actress and has a big fan base so her tweets will be seen and will reach out to many people. The allegations are based upon the comments made on electronic media - Twitter and interviews - and a thorough investigation by an expert is necessary," the court said, directing the police station concerned to "initiate necessary action and investigation against the actor and her sister under relevant provisions of Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC)."

Ms Ranaut is "creating divisions between Hindu artists and Muslim artists," the petitioner has alleged, stressing that she "is maliciously bringing religion into almost all her tweets".

The complainant asserted that, "She also tweeted very objectionable comments, which not only hurt his religious sentiments, but also the feelings of many artists and she was trying to divide artists on communal lines. Her sister, too, has made objectionable comments on social media to spread communal tension between two religious groups."

Metropolitan magistrate Jaydeo Y Ghule said in the order on Friday that prima facie "cognisable offence" has been committed by the accused, and directed the police to initiate necessary action and investigation against the actor and her sister.

The court said that, "Allegations are based upon the comments made on electronic media- Twitter and interviews- and a thorough investigation by an expert is necessary."