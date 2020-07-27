Bigg Boss Telugu Season 4 is likely to go on air in the third week of August. Since the time Maa TV confirmed that the most popular reality show in Telugu will go on unhindered, any news related to Bigg Boss is buzzing amongst the show lovers. The makers are leaving no stone unturned in their preparations to ensure that Bigg Boss Season 4 exceeds all expectations in dishing out the entertainment to the audiences.

As sources reveal, the show organisers have quietly intensified their groundwork for the forthcoming season. It will be hosted by popular actor Akkineni Nagarjuna. As each day takes us closer to the most awaited start of the show, there is more excitement and suspense on who all are the celebrity contestants this time, stepping into the house and making their presence felt! One thing is for sure, the contestant list is certain to have a good sprinkle of celebrities from all walks of life – film and TV stars, media celebrities and personalities who have created a buzz of late either with their good work or controversies.

Well, Bigg Boss is not the kind to reveal his contestants before the opening episode of the show. But don’t worry, we have a list, exclusively for you, of the probable contestants whose names are being most talked about. We also hear about the reality show organizers approaching some of the celebrities. Based on this..,

Here are the most probable contestants of Bigg Boss Telugu 4:

Nandu: Tollywood film and TV actor Nandu, who is quickly remembered for his role in 100% Love which earned him widespread appreciation. In Bigg Boss Telugu Season 2, his wife and Tollywood playback singer Geetha Madhuri was one of the contestants and emerged as the runner up while Kaushal Manda walked away with the title. Nandu is a strong contender for a place on the season 4 list.

Shraddha Das: As a Tollywood actress who is active on social media, Shraddha Das is tipped to be another high prospect to be a contestant in Bigg Boss Season 4. Though, out of reckoning for quite some time, this ‘Arya 2’ fame has been in limelight on social media, not just for this season but even during earlier seasons as well. Over the last three years, her name just ended up in mere speculations. One has to wait and see if she is going to give a surprise to the Bigg Boss viewers this time around. It would certainly be an exciting development for the show buffs to see Shraddha making some fun and keeping the house on fire in season 4.

Harsha: Viva Harsha, popular comedian in Tollywood films who made his mark initially as a Youtuber. One of the most entertaining episodes of his web series was his funny take on the Viva for US visa aspirants. It became so popular that it ended up as his surname. Like Shraddha Das, even Harsha’s name kept doing the rounds on social media prior to Bigg Boss Telugu previous seasons. Grapevine has it that the burly comedian was among those approached by the reality show organizers for Season 4.

Singer Sunita: Popular playback singer of Tollywood Sunita could be yet another strong possibility for Bigg Boss Season 4. Besides being a renowned singer, Sunita has also made herself a household name as a dubbing artiste. She lent her voice to several female leads over the last decade and a half. Her charming presence coupled with her sweet voice can only add to the entertainment quotient of the show. But will the soft-looking singing diva be able to put up a hard-nosed approach to survive in the tough Bigg Boss house will be a point of curiosity for all, if she is confirmed as a contestant.

Singer Noel: Singer and musician, known more for his rap works and cameos in films. Has a sizable fan following. The multi-talented artiste also lent his voice for a few films. There is intense buzz that he is a certainty in Bigg Boss Telugu Season 4. Famous for his wit and fun, Noel is also a much-liked person within music and film circles. If he gets entry into the Bigg Boss house, then it’s a given that the place will resonate with all the fun and frolic!

Thagubothu Ramesh: Will this on-screen drunkard be locked inside the house? Well, the social media answers this with a confident ‘yes’. After making a brief splash with his cameos of an eternal drunkard in his own inimitable style, Ramesh hasn’t been much of an impact on the silver screen. But still, he can prove to be a dark-horse when it comes to keeping the mood alive in the house.