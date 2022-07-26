As the film industry is yet to overcome the global pandemic-induced losses and to make matters worse OTT releases are eating into the Box office revenues, the Telugu film producers guild has decided to halt all the cinema shootings in the Tollywood temporarily from August 1.

In a press communique, the film producers guild stated, "Post-Pandemic with the changing revenue situatuions and increasing cost, it is important for producers to discuss the issues we are facing as a community of filmmakers. It is our responsiblity to better our ecosystem and ensure that we are releasing our films in a healthy environment. In this regard, all the members of the produers guild have voluntarily to withhold shootings from August 1 to sit in discussions until we find workable resolutions."

It has been decided that high budget movies will be released on OTTs only after 10 weeks of theatrical release.

