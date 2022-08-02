Tollywood Film Producers Council Meet to Discuss Cine Workers' Salary Issues

Producers have conducted talks with exhibitors on VPF charges and percentages. The exhibitors say that the producers should bear the VPF charges. A special committee has been formed and is headed by director Teja to resolve the issue of exhibitors. The Producers Council said that they are in the favour of resolving exhibitors' issues.

It is all known knowledge that the Active Telugu Film Producers’ Guild has decided to stop the shootings of movies from August 1 to find a solution to the problem of high production costs and revenue dropping on a significant note.

