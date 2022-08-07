Film Distributors Hold Meeting with Telugu Film Chamber Committee in Hyderabad, Next Meet on Aug 16

The Telugu film distributors held a meeting with the Telugu Film Chamber Committee at Film Nagar in Hyderabad on Sunday. They discussed a host of issues like OTT, VPF charges, revenue percentage, wages of the film artists and cost of production. Bharath Chowdary, Anusree Satyanarayana, Veeri Naidu and Hari were among the movie distributors who attended the meeting.

The film distributors discussed the challenges they were facing post-COVID-19. As key issues were not resolved in the meeting and hence it has been decided to meet again on the 16th of this month.

Also Read: Telangana: Komatireddy Rajgopal Reddy to Submit his Resignation to Assembly Speaker Tomorrow

It is pertinent to note that the Telugu film industry has stopped film shootings indefinitely from August 1 to discuss and resolve the skyrocketing production costs, changing revenue models, high VPF (Virtual Print Fee) charges and OTT release window as these issues have been posing a threat to the revenue model of Tollywood. Meanwhile, the Telugu Film Chamber has constituted four committees to resolve the problems faced by Tollywood.