FIFA World Cup 2022 Song By BTS

FIFA world cup 2022 is slated to begin in November. Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup official emblem was unveiled on July 27.

Hyundai Motor Company will host the FIFA world cup 2022. As a part of their campaign, ‘Goal of The Century’ for a sustainable future. From July 29 till the end of September, the 'Hyundai Motor Company's Goal Promise of the Century' event will be held on FIFA's official channels.

In April, Hyundai Motor launched 'Team Century' with former England national football player 'Steven Gerrard' as the captain for the goal campaign of the century.

Team Century includes Park Ji-sung and Steven Gerrard, Hyundai Motor's global brand ambassador 'BTS', Afghan refugee-born Danish soccer player and UNESCO ambassador, 'Nadia Nadim', famous American fashion Designer 'Jeremy Scott', Italian sculptor 'Lorenzo Quinn', documentary photographer 'Nicky Woo', Boston Dynamics robot 'Spot', former Oman national football team It consists of eleven members with expertise in each field by combining the player 'Ali Al Habsi' and two members to be revealed later.

BTS as ambassadors not only promotes the 'Hyundai Goal Of The Century Pledge' but also carries out the World Cup Song Collaboration Project. The World Cup Song will be released in the second half of this year.

