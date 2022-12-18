FIFA World Cup 2022: Bollywood Stars Attending The Finale At Qatar

Just like any other fans across the world, Bollywood celebrities are also all in for the grand finale between Argentina and France. Taking time from their busy schedule;e, Bollywood is vigorously cheering for their favourite and lending them their support.

Arjun Kapoor took his Instagram handle and shared his enthusiasm for the finale match. Not just that, Arjun also hooted for his favourite team and his favourite player Lionel Messi. Sharing a video with Messi's jersey he wrote, "Rooting for you tonight @leomessi cause no one deserves this one more than you! ⚽

Actor Varun Dhawan also shared a picture wearing Argentina's football jersey.

Earlier, responding to a fan on his #AskSRK session, he said, “Arre yaar the heart says Messi no?? But Mbappa is a treat to watch also."

Actor Kartik Aaryan and Ranveer Singh have also headed to Qatar to attend the grand finale of the Fifa World. Meanwhile, Deepika Padukone has also arrived in Qatar for the finale. According to the reports, it has been said that Deepika will unveil the FIFA trophy in Qatar during the final match of football’s biggest tournament. (Content Courtsey FPJ)

Also Read: FIFA World Cup 2022: Big Update On Lionel Messi Fitness Ahead of Final Match Against France