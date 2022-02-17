February Screenings at The NCPA

The National Centre for the Performing Arts has since time immoral curated events for art lovers, ranging of events from Theatre, Western Classical Music and Hindustani Classical Music. Appended below are the screenings taking place in the month February’22.

Eurydice by Matthew Aucoin

Venue: Godrej Dance Theatre

Date: Thursday, 17th February – 6.00 pm

Eurydice is a reform opera in which composer aimed at a noble classical simplicity, avoiding what Glück described in his preface as the abuses of excessive ornamentation and other elements that pandered to the vanity of singers. Instrumental excerpts from the opera, which have appeared over the years in a variety of other arrangements, must include the famous Dance of the Blessed Spirits, which is preceded in the opera by the contrasting Dance of the Furies. Most moving is the lament of Orpheus when Eurydice has died a second time, Che farò senza Euridice (What am I to do without Eurydice).

Swan Lake

Venue: Godrej Dance Theatre

Date: Tuesday, 22nd February – 6pm

Lured to the banks of a mysterious lake by his alter-ego, the Evil Genius, Prince Siegfried encounters the most beautiful swan, Odette and swears his love to her. At the castle, prospective brides try to entertain the distracted Prince, but it is the ravishing swan Odile who threatens the promise Siegfried made to Odette. The legend of the enigmatic swan-woman set to Tchaikovsky’s masterpiece of a score is ballet’s most beloved production in the classical canon. The Bolshoi Ballet’s Swan Lake exemplifies the dramatic tension and heart-stopping beauty of motion with prima ballerina Olga Smirnova leading the cast, as sensational as the black swan as she is poignant as white swan.

Skylight

Venue: Godrej Dance Theatre

Date: Wednesday, 23rd February – 6.00 pm

Bill Nighy (Love Actually, The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel) and Carey Mulligan (Inside Llewyn Davis, The Great Gatsby) feature in the highly anticipated production of David Hare’s Skylight, directed by Stephen Daldry (The Audience), broadcast from the West End by National Theatre Live.