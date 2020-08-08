Samantha Akkineni seems to have taken a decision to wait till Covid pandemic ends to start working again. She and her husband Naga Chaitanya are not announcing any films or there are no updates about their pending projects too.

It is believed that the couple have decided to not participate in shoots till the year end. In the case of Samantha, she decided to take time off from continuous work post Jaanu, to access the opportunities and market.

She was elated with Majili and Oh Baby success but she decided to take a step back to access good scripts as far as Telugu find are concerned. She accepted web-series Family Man in Hindi and two Tamil films while doing Jaanu.

She had to join Nayantara and Vijay Sethupathi in another Tamil movie too. Right now, the projects are on hold as the pandemic is still at its peak rise in India. But they want to plan new shooting schedules as the lack of work is starting to hurt the industry and their prospects, badly.

Still, Samantha is maintaining strategic absence from the shoots or discussions about the topic, say sources. Soon, she might come up with an interesting project announcement await fans but the actress seems to take the "wait & see" policy atleast till October.