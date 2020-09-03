Prabhas fans have been waiting for some director or some production house that gives them constant updates and keep them in the loop. They have been waiting for such people who keep them coming all the time.

They have been pleading UV Creations ever since Baahubali-2 for updates of Saaho and Radhe Shyam. In case of Saaho, they got ultra disappointed with late start to promotions but Prabhas made up for all of it.

"What will they do for Radhe Shyam?"- wonder every fan of Prabhas. Everyone has their own working style and choice. Now, fans have director Om Raut, who is doing exactly what they desire.

He is not holding back any information. In fact, the director seems to be more excited than anyone else. He is posting updates as if the movie will release in a month or so.

He announced that Saif Ali Khan is playing Lankesh in the movie. Saif acted as villain in his movie, Tanhaji too. The actor has been known for his uber cool and stylish performances but he changed that image with films like Omkara.

Tanhaji showed that Saif has lot more to offer to films than just being an womaniser or their eye-candy in urban comedies. Well, as Lankesh, he will bring a new dimension to the role against Prabhas, believe fans.

For Telugu people, Lankesh or Ravana, will always be SV Ranga Rao and NTR. But for young generation, it could be Saif Ali Khan, if Om Raut nails the execution, perfectly. Fans are doubly excited to watch this film, now.