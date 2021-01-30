Fans Go Gaga Over Pregnant Kareena Kapoor Khan's Workout Pics!

Gone are the days of hiding baby bump of a pregnant woman. Pregnancy is one of the most celebrated phases in the life of a woman. Bollywood beauty Kareena Kapoor Khan announced her second pregnancy with Saif Ali Khan during the lockdown.

The actress is not giving a miss to her yoga and workout sessions. Recently, the mom-to-be Kareena Kapoor Khan shared a couple of pictures on her Instagram in which one could see her doing some yoga and stretching exercises.

Bebo is surely called a super mommy and we have already seen how she has taken care of everything during her first pregnancy. And now, the Veere Di Wedding actress is going to repeat the same. She knows how to carry stylish outfits during pregnancy and has created her own mark.

Here are a few photos from the Instagram account of Kareena Kapoor and the pics will surely inspire every pregnant woman to stay fit.