Fans Go Crazy After Reports of Sai Pallavi Joining Pushpa 2 Cast Emerge
Hyderabad: The latest buzz in the tinsel town is that actor Sai Pallavi has landed a key role in Allu Arjun’s Pushap sequel. The speculations are rife that Sai would play a new character in Sukumar’s directorial Pushpa: The Rise. However, we’re waiting for an official confirmation from the makers.
Some reports suggest she will make an extended cameo appearance in the much-awaited Telugu movie. It’s rumoured that Sai will be portraying a tribal girl in the movie and is expected to be paired opposite Fahadh Faasil. The Gargi actress will soon join the cast of Pushpa: The Rise and will likely finish her part in a week’s time.
Meanwhile, the fans are going crazy over the news of Sai Pallavi joining the cast of Pushpa’s sequel.
#PushpaTheRule gets bigger and better day by day.. #SaiPallavi joins the cast with #AlluArjun, #RashmikaMandanna & #FahadhFaasil 🔥👏🏻 pic.twitter.com/9oZ704vsco
— zac collin (@zaccollin2) March 8, 2023
Cutest addition!😍 ~ #SaiPallavi on Board for #Pushpa2, As per reports she gives call sheet for only 10 days!...#AlluArjun | #PushpaTheRule pic.twitter.com/Ml2yo4xTc7
— Midhun 🍿🏏🎬 (@secrettracker) March 7, 2023
#SaiPallavi On Board #Pushpa2 #PushpaTheRule ❤️
Dreams comes true 💚
Waiting 🔥🔥🔥@alluarjun pic.twitter.com/RGnyKgOn7i
— Ɱᴅ Ã𝖗𝖎𝖋 Ãjju ࿐ (@AjjuArif) March 8, 2023
#SaiPallavi joins the cast with Allu Arjun, Rashmika & FaFa in #PushpaTheRise#Pushpa2 gets bigger.
Get ready for the first glimpse on April 7th just before Allu Arjun’s birthday on April 8th 😎🥳 pic.twitter.com/YoRFt6ToSO
— Venkatramanan (@VenkatRamanan_) March 7, 2023