Fans Go Crazy After Reports of Sai Pallavi Joining Pushpa 2 Cast Emerge

Hyderabad: The latest buzz in the tinsel town is that actor Sai Pallavi has landed a key role in Allu Arjun’s Pushap sequel. The speculations are rife that Sai would play a new character in Sukumar’s directorial Pushpa: The Rise. However, we’re waiting for an official confirmation from the makers.

Some reports suggest she will make an extended cameo appearance in the much-awaited Telugu movie. It’s rumoured that Sai will be portraying a tribal girl in the movie and is expected to be paired opposite Fahadh Faasil. The Gargi actress will soon join the cast of Pushpa: The Rise and will likely finish her part in a week’s time.

Meanwhile, the fans are going crazy over the news of Sai Pallavi joining the cast of Pushpa’s sequel.