Chiranjeevi Konidela grew from a background artist to a star hero and to Megastar level in Telugu Cinema over 40 years of hard work, dedication and passion like no one else. The actor could at one time do no wrong with his film choices and producers just wanted his dates somehow to make a successful film.

Today, he still maintains that hold on box office with major hits to his credit after a comeback to films from 10 year hiatus or we may call it as "political break" from films. Anyways, the actor is back to making films and his fans are really happy with it.

His movies Khaidi No. 150 and Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy pleased them as his commercial & acting comebacks, respectively. They are eager to watch him as Koratala Siva's Acharya on big screen. Movie shoot will resume after Covid pandemic is over.

But they are disappointed with this news reports coming out about his next film. The reports suggest that he will be starring in Vedhalam remake in the direction of Meher Ramesh. They feel the actor shouldn't be remaking such an old film and with a director with questionable filmography.

Meher Ramesh's last two films were Jr. NTR's Shakthi and Victory Venkatesh's Shadow. Both of them bombed at box office and left actors with embarrassment too. Hence, the fans are worried about how he will deal Megastar in the remake of a film that can be deemed as an old school masala fare.

Let's wait for official confirmation from the actor regarding the project. It is expected to be announced on his birthday by Ram Charan and Anil Sunkara, who are touted to be producers of the remake.

