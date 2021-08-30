Fans Can’t Wait For Bigg Boss Telugu 5 To Start, Check Reactions

The Bigg Boss Telugu fans are eagerly waiting for season 5 to start airing. They can't wait and are sharing their excitement on Twitter. Ever since the new season of Bigg Boss was announced, the fans have been going nuts waiting for it to start. All the promos that Star Maa released until now were hyped by the audience and received many likes on social media.

Let us remind you that Bigg Boss Telugu 5 will start airing on September 5. The grand premiere will be on Sunday at 6 pm. From Monday to Friday you can watch the regular episodes at 10 pm and on Weekends with Nagarjuna, the episode will air at 9 pm. The timing is a bit of an issue for the fans nevertheless, they are super excited.

Makers of Bigg Boss Telugu have been trying hard to hide the contestants' list for this season, but many names have already made the buzz and the audience knows of their participation in BB5. Few popular names making their entry in the glasshouse are Lahari Shari, Maanas, Anchor Ravi, Shanmukh Jaswanth, RJ Kajal, and others. It will be interesting to see how these contestants play their game. It was said recently that this time the makers have much in store for the viewers. They are trying to make Bigg Boss 5 the most unusual season ever.

Well, there is no doubt that the excitement level is high among the fans and Season 5 of Bigg Boss is expected to break previous rating records. The wait is only for a few more days. Starting from September 5, Bigg Boss Telugu will be back.

Check out fan reactions on Twitter

Be it #MEK or #BiggBossTelugu5

Nagarjuna is the best host ever as of now in Telugu States...

Oka standard set chesadu... Hosting lo 👌🙏👏 pic.twitter.com/N3axMdGbwG — SSMB’s SarkaruVaariPaata🔔 (@arun_urstruly) August 22, 2021

BOSS OF BOSSES

THE BIG BOSS IS BACK

KING IS BACK AGAIN #BiggBossTelugu5 pic.twitter.com/7yuwv3uGjY — 9️⃣9️⃣ (@BeingKing__) August 27, 2021