HYDERABAD: A news is spread that Pawan Kalyan has a surprise announcement for fans about his next project after Harish Shankar's film. Few fans have tweeted about it and entire fandom is nervous and excited about what could be the surprise.

Some are desperate to know while few are trolling and cracking jokes that it could be a film with director Dolly, who made Katamarayudu before or someone with far lesser box office credentials to their name.

We cannot be as dismissive as them but fans tend to have high expectations from directors with big hits and they get very unhappy about projects with struggling directors. We never know who will deliver that next big blockbuster but fans tend to go by the previous records more.

Anyways, the latest rumour about Pawan Kalyan's next is that he could be starring in the remake of Malayalam hit film, Ayyapanum Koshiyum. It will be a multi-starrer, if he really wants to do the film.

Sithara Entertainments, the production house of Naga Vamsi Suryadevara, who is a friend of the actor have already announced that they have the rights of the film to remake it in Telugu. So, are they going to produce it with Pawan Kalyan and who will be his co-star then? We have to wait till 2nd September, the actor's birthday for the announcement.