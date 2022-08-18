Fan War Between Vijay Deverakonda and Mahesh Babu Followers

Tollywood Sensation Vijay Deverakonda and his co-star Ananya Panday are currently promoting their upcoming Pan-India film, Liger, which will be released in theatres on August 25. However, the Liger actor was trolled by Mahesh Babu's fans at one of his promotional events.

A media person asked Vijay Deverakonda what he thought of Mahesh Babu. The actor took some time to respond, and later he mentioned how much he liked him. That brief pause, however, did not sit well with Mahesh Babu's fans and trolled Vijay Deverakonda. On the other hand, Vijay fans also took it seriously and trolled Mahesh Babu which leads to a fan war on social media platforms.

According to reports, Mahesh Babu and Vijay Deverakonda's verbal rivalry began when Vijay was given the film Jana Mana Gana after Mahesh dropped out due to a date clash.

During an interview, a journalist asked Vijay what he thought about Mahesh being the director's first choice for the Jana Mana Gana movie. "Mahesh cannot do it, I'll do it, show it, and then make it popular." the Arjun Reddy star responded. Vijay Deverakonda's response did not sit well with Mahesh Babu's supporters and sparked numerous controversies.