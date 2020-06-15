MUMBAI: Sushant Singh Rajput, the young and talented actor of Bollywood is no more. He was found hanging at his Bandra residence on Sunday. The family members of Sushant arrived in Mumbai from Patna. The 'Kedarnath' actor was rumoured to be dating Rhea Chakraborty but the duo never confirmed their relationship in public. Earlier, the actor was in a relationship with Ankita Lokhande but later parted their ways.

Now, while talking to a news channel, the cousin of the 'PK' actor revealed that he was supposed to get married in November this year. The actor's cousin didn't reveal the name of the girl but said that the family members have been making arrangements for the marriage. After knowing the news of Sushant's suicide, his father has fallen unconscious and is totally devastated.

The actor has entertained the filmy buffs with his stupendous acting and dancing skills. He won accolades from all the quarters for his performance in the flicks Kai Po Che, MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, Kedarnath, etc. The 'Raabta' star acted in ‘Dil Bechara’, which was directed by Mukesh Chhabra before lockdown and it is a Hindi remake of hit Hollywood film ‘The Fault in Our Stars’.

The 34-year-old actor made his entry into Bollywood with the film, Kai Po Che and was last seen in the flick, Chhichhore. He created his name on small screen with 'Pavitra Rishta' and later entered into the big screen. After Kai Po Che, he acted in Suddh Desi Romance alongside Parineeti Chopra and later acted in various films. The sudden demise of Sushant Singh Rajput shook the entire film industry. Bollywood has seen the deaths of Irrfan Khan, Rishi Kapoor, and Wajid Khan and now it is Sushant Singh Rajput.