Is Faisal Shaikh Winner Of Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 12?

There are a lot of speculations and predictions happening on social media websites over the winner of Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 12. The top three contestants, as per the KKK12 spoilers, are Mohit, Faisal, and Tushar. So, Khatron Ke Khiladi viewers believe that there will be no female contestants in the lead. As Rubina is the 5th contestant to get an exit pass and Jannat is the 4th contestant. It is worth mentioning that each and every contestant is giving hard to win the toughest stunts. Faisal grew his popularity with KKK12 and he impressed the audience with his fearless performance.

The buzz says that Faisal won the Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 finale stunt, but the makers re-conducted the stunt. Netizens are disappointed with this news and are trolling KKK12 makers on Twitter. Anyway, there is no exact information on whether Faisal won the Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 12 trophy or not, but viewers are confident that he might bag the trophy. Faisal's fans are trending him on Twitter for the KKK12 win. Khatron Ke Khiladi season 12 will end in the mid of September. The final celebrations will be happening in Mumbai, the place yet be revealed. So we'll have to wait and watch if Faisal Shaikh wins Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 12 or not.