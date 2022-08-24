Faisal Shaikh KKK12 Runner Up, Who's Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 12 Winner?

If you are regularly watching the stunt based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi, then you must be desperately waiting to know the winner of Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 12 trophy? There are several speculations and debates on social media over which contestant bagged the KKK12 trophy from among the finalists—Faisal or Mohit.

Faisal, Mohit and Tushar are predicted as the top three contestants of Khatron Ke Khiladi season 12 while Jannat and Rubina are in the fourth and fifth positions. Few Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 Instagram pages are posting that not Faisal, Mohit is the winner of KKK12. Faisal has reportedly settled for the runner-up title. However, KKK12 viewers are clear about one thing—that Mohit or Faisal are in the top two positions and one of them could lift the trophy.

So there is no female winner or runner-up for season 12 of Khatron Ke Khiladi. Meanwhile, Sriti Jha was the latest contestant to get an exit pass from the show. The contestants who got evicted from Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 are Erika Packard, Aneri Vajani, Shivangi Joshi, Sriti Jha, and Chetna Pande. Pratik Sehajpal was eliminated from KKK12, but he re-entered the show as a wild card entry. Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 finale episode may premiere on September 10th or 11th. So let us wait and watch who will bag the trophy this time. Will it be Faisal or Mohit? Comment below. Follow Sakshi Post for more updates.