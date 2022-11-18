Faima First Finalist of Bigg Boss Telugu Season 6?

This week, Bigg Boss Telugu 6 has drawn and enticed Telugu fans. This was the first time in Bigg Boss Telugu that the makers planned to make contestants use the money to save from the nominations. It is known that Raj bid on a unique number, 4,99,700, and got immunity. For the captaincy contender task, Adi Reddy used one lakh, and the remaining captaincy contenders bid a lower amount. Revanth, on the other hand, won the captaincy task and was re-elected captain for a second time.

In today's episode, Bigg Boss conducted a game to win the eviction pass. This game has two rounds. Three contestants pressed the horn first and played in the first round. As per the latest promo, Faima, Revanth, and Shrihan pressed the buzzer first. Faima used eighty thousand, Revanth one lakh, and Shrihan one lakh fifty thousand to play the eviction free pass game.

As per the latest sources, Faima won in the second round and got the eviction free pass. Eviction Free is well known for its ability to save both themselves and other contestants from nominations.

If we see Faima game, one can easily predict that Faima will not waste the chance to save the other contestants from the nominations. Faima was not nominated this week, and the grand finale is still more than three weeks away. As, Faima got the eviction pass, there are chances that contestants may nominate her in the following Monday's episode. In the upcoming episode, Faima may use her eviction pass or save it for later. If she uses the eviction pass after two weeks, she might become the first contestant to enter Bigg Boss Telugu 6.

Also Read: Bigg Boss Telugu Season 6 Contestants Position Week 11