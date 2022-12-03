Faima Eliminated From Bigg Boss Telugu Season 6 

Bigg Boss Telugu season 6 is heading towards the grand finale week in the next two weeks. The contestants who left for the finale round are Revanth, Adi Reddy, Inaya, Shrihan, Faima, Keerthy, and Sri Satya. The contestants are giving stiff competition to each other and gave their best in the ticket to finale task. Shrihan has won the ticket to finale task and has directly entered the finale week. Well, the contestants who got nominated for this week's elimination are Rohit, Revanth, Sri Satya, Keerthi, Faima, and Adi Reddy. The sources say that Faima is eliminated from the show. faima escaped the elimination last week by using an eviction-free pass, and now she is out of the house. Anyway, Faima impressed the audience and doubled her fan following with her behavior and performance.