Fact Check: Is PM Modi Watching Kantara With Rishab Shetty?

Karnataka Higher Education and IT BT Minister Dr. CN Ashwath Narayan said on Wednesday that Prime Minister Narendra Modi would unveil a 108-foot-tall bronze statue of Kempegowda at the Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) in Bengaluru on November 11. Modi will also inaugurate the airport's Terminal 2 on the same day. Meanwhile, there are rumours circulating on social media platforms that PM Modi will attend a special screening of Rishab Shetty's Kantara with director Rishab Shetty. We did a fact check on this and turns out that the news fake. Officials have requested netizens not to believe such baseless rumours.

Kantara is running successfully on the big screens across the nation. The film is getting positive response from movie critics and the audience. The film also became the third highest-grossing Kannada film of 2022. Kantara is an action thriller film written and directed by Rishab Shetty, and produced by Vijay Kiragandur, under the banner of Hombale Films. The film stars Shetty as a Kambala champion, who comes to loggerheads with an upright DRFO officer, Murali (Kishore). Achyuth Kumar and Sapthami Gowda.