Fact Check: Did Kashmir Files Director Vivek Agnihotri Really Donate 200 Crore to PM Relief Fund?

The Kashmir Files has broken all box office records on the big screen with its collections. The Kashmir Files collected around Rs 250 crore within a few weeks of its release. The film has become the talk of the town, and giving stiff competition to other movies that were released at the same time at the box office.

Now, the latest rumours doing the rounds suggest that The Kashmir Files filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri has donated Rs 200 crore to the Prime Minister's relief fund from the earnings of The Kashmir Files. The photos are captioned "The producer of The Kashmir Files Vivek Agnihotri, kept his promise, handed over a check for 200 crores to Modi ji for the Prime Minister Relief Fund. The money will be used for Kashmir Pandits." If you also came across this piece of news and wondered if it was true, here's what it is all about.

The Kashmir Files makers have stated that this is fake news. Reports say that Vivek Agnihotri did not donate any money from the Kashmir Files to the Prime Minister Relief Fund. In a recent interview, Vivek said that they had been helping and serving the community for the past few years but never made it public, and he didn't want it to be public. The photo that has gone viral was taken after the Kashmir Files' release. Makers have urge netizens to not to believe or circulate such false news.