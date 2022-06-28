Fact Check: Did Disney Really Apologise to Johnny Depp After Amber Heard Trial?

Johnny Depp's representative has refuted all claims of the actor returning to Disney.

According to reports, Disney had sent an apology letter to the actor, along with an offer of Rs 2,535 crores to return as Jack Sparrow in Pirates of the Caribbean. This comes after Johnny's win against Amber Heard in the defamation case.

Johnny Depp will not be going back to Disney. His representative has confirmed to NBC News that "This is made up." Reports were rife last week that the actor would return to play his popular character, Captain Jack Sparrow, in the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise.

Johnny Depp had a fallout with Disney four years back, after which he was dropped from the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise. Just four days after Amber Heard's op-ed in The Washington Post in 2018, Disney distanced itself from Johnny Depp.

