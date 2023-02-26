Any news about Telugu superstar Prabhas or updates about his upcoming films is lapped up by fans and media without fail. Now as part of this media and social media posts floating around, a piece of news came up that Avatar director James Cameron was announcing a movie with Prabhas. Though the news did not go viral, we thought it would be in the best interest of Prabhas fans and the public to bust the myth which was being promoted by one particular site.

A tweet that was purposely floating said that the Hollywood director was announcing a movie with Prabhas on his Twitter. Upon checking the Tweet it turns out that the account was not original, but only had the Display Picture of the director. The Tweet was fake and so was the Twitter account which was posted with a deliberate intention to mislead his fans and the media and thankfully neither fell for it.

Meanwhile, Prabhas is getting ready for three releases which include the mythological film Adipurush by Om Raut, Prashanth Neel’s Salaar, and Nag Ashwin’s Project K where he will be seen alongside Amitabh Bachchan and Deepika Padukone. Reports say that he has also finished a movie with director Maruthi which is titled Raja Deluxe. He has also signed up for a film with Arjun Reddy director Sandeep Vanga for a film titled Spirit which is said to be an action thriller.

