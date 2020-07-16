Face Mask, Not Mustache, Is New Symbol Of A Fighter, Says Chiranjeevi

Jul 16, 2020, 20:19 IST
- Sakshi Post

HYDERABAD: Megastar Chiranjeevi shared a video on creating awareness among people about the importance of wearing a face mask during COVID-19 times. In the video, Chiranjeevi was seen urging people, "Protect yourself and also protect your family and country too,  a little smile can light up your face, but your face to be lit up forever, you should wear a face mask."

He also thanked actors Karthikeya, Eesha Rebba for coming forward to sensitize the people during COVID-19.

He also shared another video with a dialogue in Telugu "Meesam Meleyadam Veerathvam Anedi Okappudu... Kani Ipudu Mask Darinchadam Veerudi Lakshanam. (Twirling a mustache as a sign of valour is old school. Now, wearing a face mask is the trait of a fighter.) He also urged people to be very cautious in the wake of the World Health Organisation (WHO) warning that the coronavirus will only intensify into a bigger pandemic in the coming days.
 

"Please follow the basic precautions and fight against COVID-19 to get rid of these worries", he appealed.

On the Work front, Chiranjeevi will be seen soon in ‘Acharya’, being directed by Koratala Shiva. Kajal Agarwal is acting alongside him.

