HYDERABAD: Megastar Chiranjeevi shared a video on creating awareness among people about the importance of wearing a face mask during COVID-19 times. In the video, Chiranjeevi was seen urging people, "Protect yourself and also protect your family and country too, a little smile can light up your face, but your face to be lit up forever, you should wear a face mask."

He also thanked actors Karthikeya, Eesha Rebba for coming forward to sensitize the people during COVID-19.

He also shared another video with a dialogue in Telugu "Meesam Meleyadam Veerathvam Anedi Okappudu... Kani Ipudu Mask Darinchadam Veerudi Lakshanam. (Twirling a mustache as a sign of valour is old school. Now, wearing a face mask is the trait of a fighter.) He also urged people to be very cautious in the wake of the World Health Organisation (WHO) warning that the coronavirus will only intensify into a bigger pandemic in the coming days.



@WHO Chief @DrTedros on Covid 19,13th July -"It’s going to get worse & worse.Every single person can do their bit to break chains of transmission & end collective suffering".అందుకే,మాస్క్ తప్పనిసరిగా ధరించండి.మిమ్మల్ని మీరు కాపాడుకోండి.మీ కుటుంబాన్ని, దేశాన్ని కాపాడండి. Please! pic.twitter.com/vOTwX3UZPk — Chiranjeevi Konidela (@KChiruTweets) July 16, 2020

"Please follow the basic precautions and fight against COVID-19 to get rid of these worries", he appealed.

On the Work front, Chiranjeevi will be seen soon in ‘Acharya’, being directed by Koratala Shiva. Kajal Agarwal is acting alongside him.