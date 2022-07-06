F3 Worldwide Closing Collection

Victory Venkatesh and Mega Prince Varun Tej starrer F3 created laughing riot in theatres and the movie is turning out to be the triple blockbuster. The Anil Ravipudi directorial is still running successfully in 10 theatres in AP and TS which is a big attainment of late. Family audience were not really keen to come to cinemas and under such dire circumstances, F3 brough all section of audience, including families to theatres.

F3 has completed its 40 days run and is running towards 50 days run in these theatres. Produced by Shirish and presented by Dil Raju under Sri Venkateswara Creations banner, the makers were firm about not releasing the movie on OTT platforms, until it completes seven weeks run.

This indeed favoured the movie big time to enjoy long run-in theatres. In Nizam, the movie crossed 20 Cr share mark, which is a rare feat. The film in its life-time run collected 53.94 Cr share in AP, TS and 70.94 Cr share worldwide. The worldwide gross stands at 134 Cr.

Here’s area wise shares list of the movie:

Nizam- 20.57cr

UA- 7.48cr

East- 4.18cr

West- 3.41cr

Krishna- 3.23cr

Guntur- 4.18cr

Nellore- 2.31cr

Ceeded- 8.58cr

Karnataka- 5Cr

ROI- 2Cr

Overseas- 10Cr

AP/TS share- 53.94Cr(Incl. GST)

WW Share- 70.94Cr

WW Gross- 134Cr