F3 Worldwide Closing Collection
Victory Venkatesh and Mega Prince Varun Tej starrer F3 created laughing riot in theatres and the movie is turning out to be the triple blockbuster. The Anil Ravipudi directorial is still running successfully in 10 theatres in AP and TS which is a big attainment of late. Family audience were not really keen to come to cinemas and under such dire circumstances, F3 brough all section of audience, including families to theatres.
F3 has completed its 40 days run and is running towards 50 days run in these theatres. Produced by Shirish and presented by Dil Raju under Sri Venkateswara Creations banner, the makers were firm about not releasing the movie on OTT platforms, until it completes seven weeks run.
This indeed favoured the movie big time to enjoy long run-in theatres. In Nizam, the movie crossed 20 Cr share mark, which is a rare feat. The film in its life-time run collected 53.94 Cr share in AP, TS and 70.94 Cr share worldwide. The worldwide gross stands at 134 Cr.
Here’s area wise shares list of the movie:
Nizam- 20.57cr
UA- 7.48cr
East- 4.18cr
West- 3.41cr
Krishna- 3.23cr
Guntur- 4.18cr
Nellore- 2.31cr
Ceeded- 8.58cr
Karnataka- 5Cr
ROI- 2Cr
Overseas- 10Cr
AP/TS share- 53.94Cr(Incl. GST)
WW Share- 70.94Cr
WW Gross- 134Cr