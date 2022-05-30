F3 Third Day Collections: Anil Ravipudi Movie Hits Jackpot at Box Office

The fun festival began three days ago with Victory Venkatesh and Mega Prince Varun Tej’s hilarious family entertainer F3 hitting the big screens. The film directed by Anil Ravipudi grossed 63.5 Cr worldwide in its three days run at box office.

F3 received unanimous positive talk, thus the movie is continuing to post big numbers every day. In overseas, the movie is soon to enter $1 Million mark. It has grossed $980K so far in the region. Since Monday is a holiday (Memorial Day) in overseas, the film will have another big day at the box office.

Since there is no competition for the movie, F3 will continue its domination at box office for few more days. As family audience are coming in large numbers, the movie will post massive numbers in week days as well.