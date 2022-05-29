F3 Second Day Collections: Venkatesh Movie Running Housefull at Box Office

F3: Fun and Frustration stars Murali Sharma, Victory Venkatesh, Vennela Kishore, Mehreen Pirzada, Ali, Tamnnaaah Bhatia and Varun Tej in key roles. The film, which hit theatres on Friday, is running housefull in all theatres across the Telugu states. The film has received phenomenal response from the audience and critics alike.

The positive word of mouth is wooing crowds to theatres. F3 is directed by Anil Ravipudi and a sequel to the 2019 runaway hit, F2. The film is being touted as a family entertainer.

Talking about F3 movie collections at the box office on day 2. the film is said to have touched the $750K mark in the US and marching towards one million. The makers are thrilled and also held a success party yesterday. F3 movie is being called Triple blockbuster.

Dil Raju has bankrolled the movie while DSP has composed the music. The songs from the movie are already topping the charts, particularly, the special song featuring Pooja Hegde, which is a peppy number.

We will soon tell you about F3 second day collections at the box office and also area wise footfalls.

Watch this space for all the updates about the summer Tollywood blockbuster—F3: Fun and Frustration.

Also Read: F3 Collections in AP, Telangana: Check AP, TS Shares on First Day