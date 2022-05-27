F3 Movie Leaked Within Hours of its Release

Venkatesh and Varun Tej's F3 has opened to fantastic reviews from the audience. The movie received a 4 out of 5 rating from the critics. Venkatesh and Varun's screen presence and comic timing are hilarious. It seems the audience loved F3 more than F2. They say that F3 is a different story and not related to F2 in any way. They add that the movie has a good message, and in the climax, Venky's getup like Narappa has made the fans happy. Talking about the music and songs, audience feel that the songs are average. But overall, the film is a blockbuster hit.

Unfortunately, like every newly released movie, F3 too has got leaked on piracy sites for free streaming within hours of its release on the very first day of its release. F3 has become the latest film to become a victim of piracy after Sarkaru Vaari Paata and Acharya.

You must be award that it is not right to record a film on your phone. Always watch movie in theatres or wait for its OTT release. Do watch and enjoy F3 only on the big screen. If you come across any pirated copies of F3, report them to the cyber cell.

F3 is written and directed by Anil Ravipudi. The movie is produced by Sri Venkateswara Creations. The film is a sequel to the 2019 film F2 and the second film in the Fun and Frustration franchise. The film stars Venkatesh, Varun Tej, Tamannaah, and Mehreen Pirzada who reprise their roles from the previous film along with Sunil and Sonal Chauhan. The music is composed by Devi Sri Prasad.