F3 Movie 4th Day Collections: Word of Mouth Draws Huge Crowds To Theatres

The film F3 is unstoppable at the box office. While the Victory Venkatesh and Mega Prince Varun Tej starrer movie minted huge collections in its first weekend in both domestic and overseas, it also had good on the fourth day. A good show on Monday is an indication of the film’s successful run at the box office.

Directed by Anil Ravipudi, F3 has entered 1-million-dollar club on Memorial Day. This is the third back-to-back million-dollar movie for Anil Ravipudi, whose last two movies Sarileru Neekevvaru and F2 grossed $2,288,613 and $2.13 Million respectively.

The movie on its fourth day collected a share of Rs 4.64 Cr in Telugu states alone. The total share of the movie for four days in AP and TS is 32.11 Cr. The movie is turning out to be the biggest grosser for the lead actors Venkatesh and Varun Tej.

Here’s the break-up for F3 on the 4th day:

Nizam 2.03 Cr

UA 0.66 Cr

Guntur 0.28 Cr

West 0.20 Cr

East 0.34 Cr

Nellore 0.14 Cr

Krishna 0.28 Cr

Ceded 0.71 Cr

Total AP/TS (4th day) 4.64 Cr

Total 4 Days Share- 32.11 Cr