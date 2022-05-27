F3: Fun And Frustration IMDb Rating
Venkatesh, Varun Tej, Mehreen Pirzada, and Tamannaah Bhatia's F3: Fun and Frustration was released in the theatres on May 27th. The movie is getting a good response from all the corners. F3: Fun and Frustration, a comedy film written and directed by Anil Ravipudi. Financed by Sri Venkateswara Creations, it is a standalone sequel to the 2019 film F2, and the second film in the Fun and Frustration series. Devi Sri Prasad scored music for the film. The IMDb gave a rating of 6.6 out of 10 for the movie, F3: Fun and Frustration. Here is the photo.
See how netizens are giving reviews about F3: Fun and Frustration.
Dont miss the end credit scene 🤯🤯🤯💥🤯🥵#F4movie#F3Review#F3movie#F3FromMay27#F3Movie pic.twitter.com/MpD3l1Lfie
— 😈Draco😈 Mumbai PR (@DEV66612) May 27, 2022
#F3Review First half lo atleast oka 5 jokulu anna land ayyunde. Second half lo aithe assala joke after joke, it just kept getting ridiculously unfunny, just like F2. Family audience ki ekkuthadi emo I donno. Anil Ravipudi's "Pathaas" will still be my favorite film of his. 😶
— Likith (@likitongue) May 27, 2022
@VenkyMama @IAmVarunTej done a good job with comic roles
Especially #Venky ReCheekati Scenes
వెంకట్రావ్ పెళ్ళాన్ని చూశా 🤣#F3Movie #F3Review
— Rajesh Manne (@rajeshmanne1) May 27, 2022
Addicted to Ravipudi Timing ... Evng 2nd time Set cheyyali.. #F3Movie#F3 #F3Review #F3MovieReview
— Sai:) (@sai_9010) May 27, 2022
#Narappa Ni Theaters lo miss aina @VenkyMama fans ki treat ichadu @AnilRavipudi 👌 🤘#F3Movie #F3Review pic.twitter.com/kolprn6PIz
— Rajesh Manne (@rajeshmanne1) May 27, 2022