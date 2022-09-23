Extraordinary Attorney Woo Actor Kang Tae Woo All Set to Serve Military

Popular and most highly rated Korean drama, Extraordinary Attorney Woo fame Kang Te Oh bid farewell to his fans before joining to serve the nation.

It is known that the K drama actor was enlisted in the military service on September 20.

If you are a fan, then you must know that South Koreans have mandatory military service which required every person in the country to serve the country at least for 20 months before they turn 30.

Kang Tae Oh will receive basic training for four weeks and then will serve as an active duty soldier for 18 months.

He took to Instagram to post about his army joining and captioned it “Thank you for your support and excessive love. I’ll have a good trip. See you soon."

