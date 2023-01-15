Exclusive: Sajid Khan Is Out Of Bigg Boss 16

Bigg Boss 16 contestants got a reality check last week over their performance and behavior in the house from their family members. It seems like equations in the Bigg Boss 16 house have changed, and contestants may start their individual games. Salman schooled the contestants who crossed their line in the tasks. On the other hand, Salman Khan eliminated Sreejita De from the show for the 15th week elimination. Abdu Rozik also walked out of the house in the weekend episode. The sources say that Abdu walked out of the BB16 house due to prior commitments he made before entering the show.

Now, Sajid Khan will also leave the Bigg Boss 16 house in tonight’s episode for the same reason. Bigg Boss 16 viewers have wanted Sajid Khan’s elimination since the day show started. It is worth mentioning that Bigg Boss 16 makers saved Sajid Khan many times by declaring no elimination whenever he was on the nomination list. Well, Sajid Khan did not earn any fan following or impression outside the BB16 house instead, he got hatred from the audiences for his behavior. Anyway, Sajid Khan tried to entertain the Bigg Boss 16 viewers and performed well in the tasks.