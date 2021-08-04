Exclusive: Nishant Bhat to Replace Manasvi Vasisht on Bigg Boss OTT

We have some exclusive news for you regarding Bigg Boss OTT. In less than a week, we will be witnessing the Grand premiere of Bigg Boss OTT hosted by Karan Johar. The show will begin on August 8 on Voot. As we all know, this will be running for six weeks with new twists and turns every day. Similar to the TV version, we will have Weekend ka Vaar as well, obviously for the Voot version; it will be Weekend ka Vaar with KJo.

When it is Karan Johar on the block, things are bound to get spicy and bold. The makers are all set to get us a bolder and unique, never-before-seen season of Bigg Boss. Recently, the channel released a promo for BB OTT. You can see Johar dropping many hints and also announcing that this time; we will have the audience decide on the punishment for the contestants.

As it was revealed earlier, Anusha Dandekar, Ridhima Pandit, Karan Nath, Divya Agarwal, Pratik Sehajpal, Neha Bhasin, Urfi Javed, Akshara Singh, Manasvi Vashisht, Zeeshan Ali, Neha Malik, and Pavithra Lakshmi are going to be participants of Bigg Boss OTT. But there is a slight change in this.

The Khabri account on Twitter just confirmed that there will be a change in the contestant list. One contestant is getting replaced. Yes, Manasvi Vashisht is no more part of the list. Instead, Nishant Bhat will be taking part in BB OTT.