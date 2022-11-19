Exclusive: Marina Eliminated From Bigg Boss Telugu 6

Akkineni Nagarjuna’s Bigg Boss Telugu 6 is gearing up for its 11th elimination in the house. The whole house has been nominated for eviction except Faima as she was captain of the house. Bigg Boss Telugu viewers fingers are crossed to know which contestant will face elimination.

There was high prediction that Marina has many chances to get an exit pass this week. On the other hand, Sri Satya has also been rumored for week 11 elimination.

According to reports, Marina is likely to get eliminated from the show. Marina failed to entertain the viewers as she got the least votes from the show buffs.

Marina elimination is going to disappoint her fans and the show buffs. Marina’s elimination is going to air in Sunday’s episode.

