Exclusive: Bigg Boss Telugu 6 Contestants in Safe Zone

Bigg Boss Telugu Season 6 fifth week elimination is ahead and viewers are curious to know who will get evicted from the show. There is immense speculation on social media platforms about who deserves to be given the exit pass from the show. Netizens say that contestants who got nominated for elimination in week 5 are strong.

for the unversed, contestants on the Bigg Boss Telugu 6 nomination list are Vasanthi, Inaya, Fiama, Aadi Reddy, Chalaki Chanti, Arjun, and Marina. As per sources, Faima, Aditya, and Inaya have entered the safe zone. A source says that the weekend shoot of Bigg Boss Telugu 6 has started and it will get wrapped up tonight. According to unofficial Bigg Boss Telugu 6 voting results, Faima has got the highest nmber of votes this week.

If you have not heard yet. Revanth is the new captain of the house. Bigg Boss Telugu 6 viewers are enjoying the show, but there are not many fights or arguments happening in the house yet. Also, there is no love track as Arjun is confused between Sri Satya and Vasanthi. On the other hand, RJ Surya is always hanging out with female contestants. After Arohi got evicted, he started a track with Inaya. Bigg Boss Telugu 6 viewers are posting pictures of RJ Surya hugging Faima and Inaya and creating memes.