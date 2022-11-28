Exclusive: Bigg Boss Kannada Season 9 Family Week This Week

Bigg Boss Kannada season 9 is heading towards the grand finale race in the next few weeks, and the makers are planning something special for the next few weeks. The BBK9 contestants are not giving up on completing difficult tasks and impressing the audience. Vinod Gobbar is the recent contestant to get evicted from the Bigg Boss Kannada 9 glasshouse. Bigg Boss Kannada 9 viewers are enjoying contestants' fights and fun in the house. As per the prediction, BBK9 top two contestants are Roopesh Shetty and Rakesh Adiga. It is known that Roopesh Shetty and Rakesh Adiga earned a huge fan following outside the Bigg Boss house since they entered the Bigg Boss Kannada OTT season 1. Netizens strongly predict that any one of them will emerge as the winner of the show.

Bigg Boss Family Week is the most watched and exciting week for viewers and contestants alike. The contestants' family members enter the BB house and give their reviews to the contestants. After a family week, contestants boost their game, and we can say that they will get to know the audience's reaction. So there is speculation on Twitter that Bigg Boss Kannada 9 makers are planning family week this week and in the weekend episode also. Bigg Boss Kannada season 9 audience are waiting for Roopesh Shetty and Divya Uruduga family members. They expect that Aravind KP may enter the BBK9 for Divya U.